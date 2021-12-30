Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 86 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 192,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.89.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.