Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 1,874 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DWX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

DWX stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

