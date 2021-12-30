Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires Shares of 6,245 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.17 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,481 shares of company stock valued at $20,064,957. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

