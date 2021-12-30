RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €637.22 ($724.12).

RAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($590.91) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($920.45) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($721.59) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($954.55) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($848.86) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 17th.

FRA RAA opened at €891.80 ($1,013.41) on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($676.16). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €856.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €851.68.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

