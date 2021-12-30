Raymond James & Associates Acquires 39,287 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,287 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.34% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $20,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -226.08 and a beta of -1.12. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,003 shares of company stock worth $1,937,591 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.80 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.