Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,981 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Hologic worth $21,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

