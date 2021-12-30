Raymond James & Associates Has $19.14 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,492 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

