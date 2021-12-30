Raymond James & Associates Has $22.27 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.35% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $22,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $313.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.14. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $215.15 and a twelve month high of $318.82.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $1.573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

