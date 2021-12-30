Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,026,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,677 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Aegon worth $20,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 22.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.
