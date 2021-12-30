Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,026,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,677 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Aegon worth $20,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 22.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

