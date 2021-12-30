Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 37,574 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 350.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,155,000.

Shares of SCD stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

