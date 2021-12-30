Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

