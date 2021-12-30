Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Teleflex worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.00.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $333.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.69. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

