Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $11.04 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,043,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.48% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,379,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,516,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,733,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,947,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $69.73 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08.

