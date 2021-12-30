Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,777 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,486,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,273,000 after purchasing an additional 119,676 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,027.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,267,428 shares of company stock valued at $103,209,568. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

