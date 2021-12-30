Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,460 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $170.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $173.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day moving average is $147.18.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

