Raze Network Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Raze Network has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0993 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.75 or 0.07750796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,571.09 or 0.99858257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00072781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051506 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

