Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $83.84

Record plc (LON:REC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 83.84 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 74.57 ($1.00). Record shares last traded at GBX 75.10 ($1.01), with a volume of 8,760 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £166.41 million and a PE ratio of 22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.78.

Get Record alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Record’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In other Record news, insider Steve Cullen purchased 12,464 shares of Record stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,597.28 ($12,901.30).

Record Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.