Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $83.84

Record plc (LON:REC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 83.84 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 74.57 ($1.00). Record shares last traded at GBX 75.10 ($1.01), with a volume of 8,760 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £166.41 million and a PE ratio of 22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.78.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Record’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.
Record Company Profile (LON:REC)
Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.
