Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RDBX. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Redbox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Redbox in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Redbox in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Redbox in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 24.00.

RDBX opened at 7.55 on Wednesday. Redbox has a 12 month low of 7.25 and a 12 month high of 27.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is 11.64.

About Redbox

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

