RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Shares Down 1.1%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 118,670 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 74,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on KUT shares. Pi Financial boosted their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on RediShred Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RediShred Capital in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.87.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

RediShred Capital Company Profile (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

