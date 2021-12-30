Reef Trading 9.5% Lower This Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $299.10 million and approximately $29.43 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Reef has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.72 or 0.00368420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00042528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 16,112,552,172 coins and its circulating supply is 16,297,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

