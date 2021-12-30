Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 379,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 292,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 114,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 26.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

