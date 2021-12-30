Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,485. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $24.41.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

