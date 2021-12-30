Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,485. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $24.41.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Analyst Recommendations for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.