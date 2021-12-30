Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Suncor Energy (SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/14/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$39.00.

11/29/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$37.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

11/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$46.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$36.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SU traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,164,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599,609. The company has a market cap of C$46.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$21.07 and a 1 year high of C$34.35.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.0500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

