Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Suncor Energy (SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/14/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$39.00.
- 11/29/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$37.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00.
- 11/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$46.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$36.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
SU traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,164,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599,609. The company has a market cap of C$46.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$21.07 and a 1 year high of C$34.35.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.0500002 earnings per share for the current year.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
