Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Middleby worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 300.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2,777.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $197.11 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $198.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Middleby’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.63.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

