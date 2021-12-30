Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,521 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 26,901 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in HP were worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $37.98 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,908,339. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

