Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.31% of Carter’s worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $100.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.78. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

