Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 15,899 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,899 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,429.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 64,979 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 413,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of WBA opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.