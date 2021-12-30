Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,311 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 284.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $53.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

