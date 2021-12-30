Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,182 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of AECOM worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AECOM by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AECOM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in AECOM by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 369,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $77.43. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.