Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of Adient worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Adient by 371.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Adient by 8.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Adient by 23.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Adient by 17.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

