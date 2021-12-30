Reviewing Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) & Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Annovis Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Annovis Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Annovis Bio and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annovis Bio N/A -38.40% -36.96% Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A -45.12% -42.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Annovis Bio and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annovis Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Annovis Bio currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 289.76%. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $55.25, indicating a potential upside of 169.64%. Given Annovis Bio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Annovis Bio is more favorable than Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Annovis Bio and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annovis Bio N/A N/A -$5.46 million ($1.41) -12.74 Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$135.68 million ($3.53) -5.80

Annovis Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcutis Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Annovis Bio has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Annovis Bio beats Arcutis Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc., a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders. It is also developing ANVS405 for protecting the brain after traumatic brain injury and/or stroke; and ANVS301, which is in Phase I clinical trials to increase cognitive capability in later stages of AD and dementia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical foam formulation of roflumilast for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis; ARQ-252, a selective topical janus kinase type 1 inhibitor for hand eczema and vitiligo; and ARQ-255, a topical formulation of ARQ-252 designed to reach deeper into the skin in order to treat alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

