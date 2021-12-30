Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will announce earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.08). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($3.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

RYTM opened at $10.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $539.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.29. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

