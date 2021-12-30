Richard M. Traynor Sells 3,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Certara stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after buying an additional 11,865,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Certara by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,763,000 after buying an additional 904,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Certara by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,998,000 after buying an additional 218,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Certara by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,006,000 after buying an additional 259,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Certara by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,751,000 after buying an additional 60,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

