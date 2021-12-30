Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,240,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $345.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.27. The company has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $346.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

