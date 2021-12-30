RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 5% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s share price traded up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $3.97. 32,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,259,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in RLX Technology by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in RLX Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

