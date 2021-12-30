Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Shares of HOOD opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $454,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,683 shares of company stock worth $13,007,901.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

