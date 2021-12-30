Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 59,780.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002,927 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.78% of Roblox worth $302,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

In other news, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $874,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,525 shares of company stock valued at $62,413,357.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $97.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.42. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

