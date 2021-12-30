Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Roche by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.71. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.