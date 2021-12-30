Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.70

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.70 and traded as high as C$5.97. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 185,440 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$612.79 million and a PE ratio of 13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Michael Walton purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.61 per share, with a total value of C$252,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$539,154.66.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

