Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $305.59. The stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,770. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

