Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,973,000 after purchasing an additional 930,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.97. 7,459,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.