Roth Capital Cuts Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $105.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.27. 148,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,231. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,711 shares of company stock worth $9,571,509 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.