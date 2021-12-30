Roth Capital Cuts fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $28.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FUBO. BTIG Research started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. 10,230,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,803,385. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.03. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

