Royale Finance Hits Market Cap of $1.99 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $195,662.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00058897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.87 or 0.07797235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00074221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,592.30 or 1.00027287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00053580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,109,211 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

