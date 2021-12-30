S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective from analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 104.62% from the company’s previous close.

SANT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ETR:SANT traded down €0.73 ($0.83) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €15.15 ($17.22). 743,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,112. S&T has a fifty-two week low of €13.82 ($15.70) and a fifty-two week high of €24.20 ($27.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 17.95.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

