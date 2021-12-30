SafeInsure 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $433.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $226,898.08 and $433.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00032602 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000047 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,997,900 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

