Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.15. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 158,288 shares changing hands.

SALM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $80.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salem Media Group news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $318,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Santrella sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,075 in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 828,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 139,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 105,172 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

