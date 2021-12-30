salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 84,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 65,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 393,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $106,731,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $254.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.40. The stock has a market cap of $250.72 billion, a PE ratio of 140.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 492,334 shares of company stock valued at $139,979,595. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

