Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Samsung Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $63.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

