Saratoga Research & Investment Management Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.3% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $50,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 28.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.3% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

